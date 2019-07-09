Teen Recovering After Sister Killed in 'Tragic' Multi-Car Crash in Mexico

One San Ysidro family’s vacation to Mexico ended in tragedy after a multi-car crash left one woman killed and her teenage brother seriously injured.

The Salgados were returning from Ensenada, Mexico, when their car collided with two others along Ensenada Highway at around 9 p.m. Sunday, according to Mexican police.

Valeria Saenz, 23, was killed in the wreck. Her 14-year-old brother, Sebastian Salgado, was ejected from the car and was temporarily unresponsive at the scene, authorities said.

“(A car) hit them through the back -- broke the window, shattered the window. All three kids were ejected from the car,” said Leticia Ramirez, Salgado’s aunt. “My cousin -- when her daughter fell out of window -- she had to pull her from the street so she wouldn’t get run over.”

Ramirez said her niece was “very loving -- they were all very close.”

“It was a tragic accident. It’s impacted our family,” Ramirez said. “No mother, no family should go through this. No family should go through this. Our cousin lost her daughter, and now his son is clinging to life, so we just want support and prayers.”

Salgado’s family said the teen soon became conscious, though he needed a breathing tube.

“They’re just running a lot of tests on him right now, hoping he breathes on his own and reacts to commands, but right now, they’re doing everything they can to try and have him come back 100 percent,” Ramirez said.

Salgado was transported to a hospital in Tijuana before being moved to Sharp Memorial Hospital in Kearny Mesa.

“Right now, he doesn’t know everything that happened, but were rooting for him. He’s a happy kid,” she said. “He’s got his whole life ahead of him.”

Salgado is a 10th grader at Southwest Senior High, and the Sweetwater Union High School District provided the following statement:

“The Southwest High community and the entire Sweetwater District is very saddened by this incident and our thoughts are with Sebastian and the Salgado family during this difficult time.”

A GoFundMe page was created to help cover the medical expenses the family now faces.

“(Salgado’s) circumstances were extremely difficult as he was being treated in Mexico and the doctors there urged the family to stabilize him before trying to get him back to the US as it was risky to move him due to his condition. His family fought hard to get him here and he is now in San Diego being treated,” the page said.

The GoFundMe page said Saenz was a “protective” big sister. “She was full of life and lit up any room with her warm presence, beautiful smile, and kind heart. She revelled in being with her family and was excited about being in love for the first time.”

Officers have not yet determined the cause of the crash or if anyone will face charges.