San Ysidro DMV Office Open on Saturday for REAL ID Event

San Ysidro's DMV office will be opened for “REAL ID Saturday” for those applying exclusively for the REAL ID.

The event will be on Feb. 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DMV Director Steve Gordon said they encourage people to come to the offices to apply to for the REAL ID now while wait times are low.

No appointment is needed for this event, however, before their visit, customers must complete and bring the required documents. These include:

Completing the online REAL ID application

One proof of identity

One proof of Social Security number

Two proofs of California residency

Six other California locations will be open for the event, including: Chico, Davis, Laguna Hills, Reedley, Seaside, and Ukiah.

Starting on Oct. 1, residents will be required to show a valid passport, REAL ID driver’s license or identification card to travel on flights within the U.S., and to access federal buildings and military bases.

