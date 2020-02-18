Real ID

San Ysidro DMV Office Open on Saturday for REAL ID Event

Seven DMV Offices will be opened for the “REAL ID Saturday” event, including San Diego’s San Ysidro location

By Alisa Barnhill

dmv real id sample
California Department of Motor Vehicles

San Ysidro's DMV office will be opened for “REAL ID Saturday” for those applying exclusively for the REAL ID.

The event will be on Feb. 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DMV Director Steve Gordon said they encourage people to come to the offices to apply to for the REAL ID now while wait times are low.

No appointment is needed for this event, however, before their visit, customers must complete and bring the required documents. These include: 

  • Completing the online REAL ID application
  • One proof of identity
  • One proof of Social Security number
  • Two proofs of California residency

Six other California locations will be open for the event, including: Chico, Davis, Laguna Hills, Reedley, Seaside, and Ukiah.

Local

used cars Feb 17

Warranty Runaround Leaves City Heights Man Stranded

Pacific Beach 2 hours ago

1 Dead After SUV Flies Off I-5, Lands Upside Down Near Pacific Beach

Starting on Oct. 1, residents will be required to show a valid passport, REAL ID driver’s license or identification card to travel on flights within the U.S., and to access federal buildings and military bases.

For more information, click here

This article tagged under:

Real IDCaliforniaDMV
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us