Accidental column crash leads to roof collapse at San Jose recycling center

San Jose firefighters on Friday were working at the scene of a roof collapse at a recycling center, the fire department said.

According to a San Jose fire battalion chief, an employee at the facility was operating a loader and drove into a column, knocking down a beam, which led to the roof collapse.

All employees at the recycling center, in the 200 block of Leo Avenue, have been accounted for, and officials determined no one else was inside the structure. An initial search "was clear," the fire department said, adding that drones and search dogs were being called to the scene.

Drone operators later determined no one was inside the building, and search dogs were called off.

The building was red-tagged until a plan for repairs is approved by the city.

The person who leases the facility said crews were working on roof repairs earlier in the week before it collapsed.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company crews will be working throughout the night to restore power to surrounding businesses. In the meantime, Leo Avenue was closed to traffic.