Parking in San Francisco may cost more. Here's why

Drivers in San Francisco could soon be paying more to park.

The city's transportation agency is looking at potentially raising metered parking rates as part of a plan to boost revenue as they deal with a looming $50 million deficit.

San Francisco officials believe raising parking fees as part of a "parking optimization plan" presented this week could be part of a larger strategy to generate $18 million.

Some believe the agency is not looking at enough options to increase revenue and should expand parking meter hours.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said the proposals make it easier for people to find parking and generate funds to help preserve Muni service. The board did decide to pursue the plan, but it was non-binding. Instead, a final plan is expected to be presented in April.

