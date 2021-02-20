San Dieguito Union High School District Sets Target Date to Reopen in March

The San Dieguito Union High School District has set a target date to reopen for in-person learning in March pending authorization from the California Department of Public Health.

SDUHSD sent an email to staff stating they plan to reopen the week of March 8. They plan for schools to start one day per week, in-person learning for all students interested in participating. The district said they have a goal of transitioning to a two-day-per-week model starting quarter 4 on April 12.

"To help us prepare for accurate numbers of students on campus, we are asking families to decide whether they would like their students to remain in full-time distance learning at home or to return for on-campus learning for the remainder of the year," the district said in a letter.

The in-person learning option will follow the SDUHSD Safe Reopening Plan as well as California Department of Public Health guidelines, the letter said.

"While no school community is immune to the spread of COVID-19, we have implemented protocols, procedures, and additional safety measures to help mitigate the spread of the virus. Our guiding principle remains the health and safety of our students, families, staff, and community," the letter said.

In December, the board voted to change the district's reopening plans after the teacher’s union took legal action to stop the reopening.