San Dieguito Union High School District Completes Investigation into Cheryl James-Ward's Harassment Allegations

Over the past year, tensions at San Dieguito Union High School District have been high.

In April, Superintendent Cheryl James-Ward was placed on leave after comments she made about Asian families sparked outrage in the community. Ward said Asian students do well in part because they’re wealthy.

She was fired last month.

But James-Ward told NBC 7’s Rory Devine back in April that she believed the real reason she was let go was because of a complaint she filed against Board Vice President Michael Allman.

The complaint was filed in March. In it, James-Ward listed nine separate allegations against Allman including gender discrimination and the use of disrespectful language toward her.

The district then appointed an outside independent investigator to conduct an investigation. That investigation ended July 15. But the findings weren’t exactly what James-Ward and her attorney Josh Gruenberg were looking for.

“I see this report, particularly as kind of a joke,” said Josh Gruenberg, James-Ward’s attorney.

The report states there was no evidence of any allegations other than Allman being "demanding" regarding the specific goals that he wanted to accomplish.

“We're not worried about the report in any way,” said Gruenberg. “I think the report is ridiculous. I think it's a joke. I think the investigation was superficial.”

NBC 7 reached out to the district but they told us they could not comment due to the investigation involving a confidential personnel matter.

Meanwhile, Gruenberg and his client have said that they are moving forward with a lawsuit against the district.

“We are going to present evidence that Allman treats women particularly poorly,” said Gruenberg. “And we're going to have a lot of witnesses who come in to say that.”

NBC 7 has also reached out to Allman for comment but has not heard back in time for publication.

Tina Douglas is currently serving as the district’s interim superintendent. The district said she will continue to fill that role until June 2023.