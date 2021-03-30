San Dieguito Union Board Members Vote in Favor of 4-Day School Week

Students from the San Dieguito Union High School District will soon be able to return to campus four days a week after the district’s board members voted in favor of the motion on Monday.

On-campus instruction four days a week will begin April 12 after students return from their spring break, board members voted. The 3-1 vote comes after North County parents protested for months to reopen classrooms. Right now, San Dieguito Unified has in-class instruction for two days a week.

The sole board member who voted against the motion, Katrina Young, called the move a “slippery slope” and expressed concerns that the district would get rid of remote instruction completely.

“Even though I agree with in person learning, I think it’s important to draw a line in the sand and to align myself with the students, teachers and other parents who are concerned that this might not hold the dam back and that we might continue to move and get rid of distance learning,” Young said during Monday’s virtual board meeting.

However, households who don’t yet feel comfortable sending their students back to class can have their children continue their education via distance learning.

Additionally, board members voted in favor of bringing students back to campus full-time for five days a week for the 2021-2022 school year, beginning later this fall.