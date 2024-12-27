San Diego's winter weather brings more weekend surprises

How does a little rain AND unseasonal highs sound?

San Diego's winter so far may put some in mind of an old New England saying: If you don't like the weather, wait a minute.

Forecasters including NBC 7 Angelica Campos are warning that Holiday Bowl attendees could end up with some mild cool, wet weather on Friday night, followed later this weekend by some a w.

To kick off the weekend, though, a passing storm system to the north will help deepen the marine layer with possible drizzle in the afternoon and evening west of the mountains.

Low clouds will stick around at night and early Saturday morning, especially near the coast, with possible areas of fog and low visibility Sunday morning. Sunday will be a mild day with a weak area of high pressure, allowing temperatures to go up to close to 15 degrees above normal.

The Pacific Northwest will continue to deal with a storm, and as it travels to San Diego's north, it will bring clouds and winds once again on Monday.

New Year's Eve? The National Weather Service expects it to be mostly cloudy, that night with a low around 49, followed by a beautiful New Year's Day, when the highs may crest 70 degrees.

It's been a dry and mild December. The county will finish the month tied for its fifth driest since records began being kept in 1850. San Diego typically get most of its rain during the months of January and March.