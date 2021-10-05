San Diego's Wild October Thunderstorm, By the Numbers: 4K Lightning Strikes, Rainfall Totals

Monday night’s wild storm brought thousands of lightning strikes to Southern California and substantial rainfall to a very dry San Diego County. Here’s a closer look at the October 2021 storm, by the numbers.

After a powerful storm lit some trees ablaze and caused power outages for thousands of customers, San Diego County is recuperating.

How Many Lightning Strikes Were There in SoCal?

The National Weather Service in San Diego said on Tuesday morning that the cloud-to-lightning counts for the past 24 hours (7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday) were:

San Diego County: 524 lightning strikes

Los Angeles County: 171 lightning strikes

Western Riverside County: 102 lightning strikes

Orange County: 63 lightning strikes

Across all of Southern California -- including coastal areas and eastern deserts -- the NWS tracked approximately 4,000 lightning strikes during the storm on Oct. 4, 2021.

Here are the cloud-to-ground lightning counts for the past 24 hours ending at 7 AM today: San Diego County 524, Orange County 63, Western Riverside County 102, LA County 171, Far SW San Bernardino County 0. SoCal (including coastal waters & eastern deserts): approx. 4000. #CAwx — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 5, 2021

NBC 7's Omari Fleming reports from Pier 32 in National City in the path of an evening storm cell.

The wild weather sparked some lightning-related fires across San Diego and caused some damages. You can read about that here.

Oct. 4 Storm: San Diego's Rainfall Totals

NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said Tuesday that precipitation in San Diego Monday was at 0.47 inches. Normally for this time of year, that stat is just 0.01 inches.

“Yesterday set a precipitation record at San Diego International Airport,” she added.

Parveen said the 24-hour total, as of 7:55 a.m. Tuesday, was 0.64 inches of rain (some came down after midnight, as you may have noticed while sleeping).

With extremely dry conditions across the state, rainfall was certainly needed.

NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen shares the latest updates on the drought-like conditions impacting our region as of Sept. 2, 2021. For the year, San Diego County is at a 3-inch rain deficit.

Parveen said that so far this year, San Diego County has gotten a total of 4.73 inches of rain. The normal amount of rainfall by this time of the year for our region is 6.86 inches, so the rainfall deficit is at 2.13 inches.

So, how did the rainfall stats break down across the county? The NWS has a full report here, but here are some highlights for the areas that got the most rain from this wild storm over the past 24 hours:

Granite Hills: 0.83 inches

Deer Springs: 0.81 inches

Fashion Valley: 0.72 inches

Lake Murray: 0.71 inches

Kearny Mesa: 0.68 inches

Palomar Observatory: 0.65 inches

San Diego International Airport: 0.64 inches

Fallbrook: 0.63 inches

Encinitas: 0.61 inches

Rancho Bernardo: 0.61 inches

NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen looks ahead at what we can expect this winter and how a possibly forming La Niña may affect San Diego.

At Storm's Peak: 13,000+ Without Power in San Diego County

As of 10 p.m. Monday, San Diego Gas & Electric reported more than two dozen power outages impacting more than 13,000 customers. Severe weather caused many of the outages, SDG&E said.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, SDG&E’s outage map showed some outages still impacting some communities, but nothing close to the impact felt Monday night.

What's Next? Cooler, Comfortable Fall Temps Will Last Through the Weekend

Parveen and NBC 7 meteorologist Brian James both said that starting Tuesday, San Diego County will see much cooler temps.

“What a difference a day makes!” Parveen said Tuesday morning. “After yesterday's heavy rain and thunderstorms, this morning we're dry and will remain dry for the remainder of the day. High temperatures will also be slightly cooler today.”

An onshore flow will keep that pattern going for a while, too.

“This will begin our cooling trend through the rest of the week,” Parveen explained. “Get ready to see and feel some changes.”

The onshore flow will persist through the end of this week and into the weekend.

And you may need to grab a sweater.

“This will increase clouds and keep temperatures much cooler, feeling more like fall with a chill in the air,” Parveen said.

She said the coolest temperatures will be felt on Friday.

And, a little more rain is expected toward the end of the week.

According to NBC 7’s First Alert Forecast, there’s a chance another weak weather system will move through San Diego County, bringing the possibility of light rain Thursday night and Friday.

The weekend will remain cool, with milder weather well into Sunday.

And, come next week, the fall feeling is likely to last.

“We may see a fairly active weather pattern next week, too,” Parveen explained.