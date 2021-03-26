first alert forecast

San Diego's Weather: From Rain and Icy Mountain Roads to ‘Beach Weather' Weekend Warm-Up

By Friday afternoon, NBC 7’s First Alert Forecast sees sunshine and clear skies across San Diego County

By Monica Garske

Thursday’s springtime storm system brought some light but much-needed rain to parts of San Diego County and icy conditions to our mountains. But now, just like that, a weekend warm-up in on the way.

NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said light, passing sprinkles will linger into Friday morning but, by lunchtime, most of the county should be dry and the clouds will be gradually clearing.

In the afternoon, expect sunshine – a sign of what’s to come.

“The weekend will be sunny with an offshore flow, which will warm us up,” Parveen explained.

The temperatures will start slowly warming up on Saturday. By Sunday, Parveen said it’ll be unseasonably warm in our region – with high temps around 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

According to NBC 7’s First Alert Forecast, it’ll be around 87 degrees in the inland areas on Sunday and at the coast, 77 degrees.

“That looks like beach weather,” Parveen said. “The normal high this time of the year at the coast more like the mid to upper-60s.”

The trend looks like it’ll continue into next week, with another warm-up by mid-week that’ll bring a “dry spell” to the county. Parveen said that means the weather will be warm and sunny for the San Diego Padres Home Opener at Petco Park on April 1, too.

Rainfall Totals From Thursday's Storm

The National Weather Service in San Diego said San Diego’s mountains had gotten the most rain from Thursday’s storm.

As of 5:30 a.m. Friday, the agency had tracked these rainfall totals in some mountain areas:

  • Lake Cuyamaca: 0.96 inches of rain
  • Palomar: 0.95 inches of rain
  • Pine Valley: 0.75 inches of rain
  • Julian: 0.55 inches of rain
  • Descanso: 0.52 inches of rain
  • Santa Ysabel: 028 inches of rain
  • Volcan Mountain: 0.27 inches of rain
  • Palomar Mountain: 0.24 inches of rain
  • Mount Laguna: 013 inches of rain

Some San Diego County valleys got a bit of rain, too:

  • Otay Mountain: 0.61 inches
  • Alpine: 0.36 inches
  • Flinn Springs: 0.30 inches
  • El Cajon: 0.26 inches
  • La Mesa: 0.24 inches
  • Miramar Lake: 0.20 inches
  • Santee: 0.20 inches
  • Lake Murray: 0.20 inches
  • Lemon Grove: 0.17 inches
  • Fallbrook: 0.15 inches
  • Poway: 0.15 inches
  • Valley Center: 0.14 inches
  • Ramona: 0.10 inches
  • Escondido: 0.09 inches
  • Rancho Bernardo: 0.06 inches

Coastal areas didn’t see much precipitation in this storm system, with places like La Jolla and Point Loma tracking 0.06 inches of rainfall and Mission Beach and Carlsbad 0.05 inches, the NWS said.

Icy Roads in San Diego's Mountains

Thursday’s storm, at times, also created some snow flurries in the mountains, which led to icy road conditions.

The San Diego County Office of Education said that due to the icy conditions, the Julian School District would shift into distance learning mode for all students Friday.

