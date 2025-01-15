San Diego's Transportation Department recommends improvements for deadly intersections

The city of San Diego Monday pinpointed seven dangerous intersections and street sections for safety improvements as part of its annual High Crash Locations list.

The year-long report, conducted by the city's traffic engineering team as part of the transportation department, looked at the locations with the most injury and fatal automobile crashes and pedestrian strikes in 2023.

"Our engineers and field operations teams are working hand in hand to ensure these safety upgrades are implemented to maximize safety for all users," said Transportation Department Director Bethany Bezak. "Being able to carry out these projects with our in-house teams is important so the work can be completed as quickly and efficiently as possible."

The seven locations identified through the analysis include five intersections and two street segments:

-- Art Street at El Cajon Boulevard;

-- Kurtz Street at Rosecrans Street;

-- Miramar Road at Nobel Drive;

-- Briarwood Road at Paradise Valley Road;

-- Pacific Highway at Taylor Street;

-- El Cajon Boulevard from 63rd Street to Choctaw Drive; and

-- Market Street from 26th Street to 27th Street.

In addition, the city's transportation department assesses the locations of all fatal crashes and prepares recommendations for improvements there.

The traffic engineering teams are designing and scheduling work for the above locations, a statement from the city read. Many of the improvements will be "quick builds," expediting the process. Others "must be completed through the city's Capital Improvement Program and will require additional funding to implement."

Safety improvements include additional signage, flashing lights and crosswalks to improve visibility for drivers to see pedestrians. Along with this, red curbs could be added to align with the state's "daylighting" law prohibiting parking within 20 feet of marked or unmarked crosswalks.

Recommendations also include upgrading traffic signals, replacing or adding speed limit signs and pedestrian countdown timers.