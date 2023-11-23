San Diego's Thanksgiving weather menu: cold temperatures with a side of drizzle

Break out the knit sweaters. San Diego's weather is giving us an excuse to bundle up in some cozy fall attire for the Thanksgiving holiday this year.

Some clouds are expected in San Diego County on Thursday and there is even a chance for some drizzle during your Turkey Day dinner, according to NBC 7 Meteorologist Francella Perez. Temperatures are expected to drop about 10 degrees but will still be considered seasonable for this time of year.

Hiya Turkeys 🦃😉 Looks like a dry day out there for your Thanksgiving! Some gusty winds expected out in the mountains and deserts, so make sure to be careful traveling to your destination. Enjoy! #CAwx #thanksgiving2023 pic.twitter.com/iKrkHlTJ5p — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) November 22, 2023

On Friday, temperatures will drop into unseasonably cool digits -- 5 to 10 degrees below average in the valleys and up to 15 degrees below average in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

There is a chance for drizzle moving in late Thursday night but there is a higher probability areas west of the mountains will see light rain Friday morning, the NWS said.

A low-pressure system is creating this cooling trend, especially inland, and the same system will increase gusty south and southwesterly winds into the 30-45 mph range on Thursday.

No watches or warnings were in place.