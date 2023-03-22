San Diego's Storm-Time Surf is Deceptively Dangerous: Scripps Institute of Oceanography Doctor

While beach communities are recovering from Tuesday's heavy wind and rain, Ocean Beach surfers are taking advantage of the high tides.

With waves topping out at 20 feet in Ocean Beach, Riverside resident Leslie Lockwood didn't think surfing was a good idea, for her. She gave props to those who could, though.

“He’s probably out there having a real good time," she said, motioning to a surfer in the water. "He probably knows what he’s doing.”

Al Powell disagreed.

“I’m ignorant and I don’t know what I’m doing," he said. "It just kind of looked fun out there so I’m like ‘eh, I’ll try it out.’”

He’s an ocean beach tourist two weeks into his surfing journey.

“I think … two weeks at most," he said. "Maybe not even that.”

Doctor James Behrens with the Scripps Institution of Oceanography said Wednesday’s waters should be left to the pros.

“Folks who are accustomed to the conditions here should follow their own instincts," he said, adding that waves are already bigger in the colder months. Tuesday’s high winds took waves even higher.

"The waves generated by that activity are short, choppy waves that come by every couple of seconds and winds that are blowing far out at sea. Big storms out in the middle of the ocean create these big waves that people surf.”

As a reminder, even though you can surf these waves, it doesn’t mean you should.

“If that’s a risk you’re willing to take, go for it, but I wouldn’t recommend it if you value your life and your health and your bones not being broken … probably not," Powell said.

If you’re visiting the beach in the next couple days, be careful. Dr. Behrens said the water should get back to beginner-friendly levels by the weekend.

San Diego County is under a general rain advisory. Urban runoff can cause ocean bacteria levels to rise significantly after it rain, so beachgoers should avoid getting in the water for another two days.