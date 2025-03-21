San Diego's scientific-research industry braces for potential federal cuts

With continuing changes at the federal level impacting people here in San Diego, one of the industries paying close attention is medical research.

“You know, it’s tragic,” Carl Ware, Ph.D., who is the director of the laboratory of molecular immunology at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute, told NBC 7. “In the current state of affairs, we’re very concerned. We would like to continue our research. We think it is a very promising area.”

Ware told NBC 7 that he has been receiving grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), a federal agency responsible for public health research, since the start of his career. However, there’s uncertainty about how that funding will be impacted as the Trump administration pares down the government’s expenditures.

“All of the people around here, if the grants are frozen, they’ll be out of a job, and it’s not, you know, [just] the big professor — it’s all the technicians, all the everyday people that contribute to the science that we do that eventually gets translated into new medicines that help people,” Ware said.

Part of the uncertainty from NIH includes research on RNA, or ribonucleic acid, that was used to create the vaccines for coronavirus during the pandemic. Ware shared that his lab is currently working with mRNA, or messenger RNA, to create immunotherapy treatments for cancer patients.

“Without new medicines, many people will continue to suffer with a number of diseases,” Ware warned.

Ware noted that San Diego is a highly desirable destination for researchers like him, and it shows. Sang Nguyen, a research manager with the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation, said there are more than 60,000 jobs in the life-sciences industry among roughly 2,000 companies. Nguyen said the economic impact is about $28 billion.

“It’s a huge driver of the economy,” Nguyen told NBC 7. “[For example,] San Diego Comic-Con’s economic impact is about $166 million, so when you compare it to something like life sciences that is $28 billion, it’s a very large impact to the economy.”

That is precisely why Ware said he is bracing for potential cuts in funding, both economically and in terms of medical advancements.

“It’ll not only affect the scientists, it’ll affect our entire population at some point in time,” Ware said.

NBC 7 reached out to the NIH for a statement but did not receive a response. They have not officially changed their stance on medical research, like RNA.