San Diego's Record-Breaking Heat Wave to End Tonight, Cooler Temps Arrive This Weekend

Triple-digit temperatures are expected again Friday in most of San Diego County, but cooler weather will arrive this weekend and last into next week, according to the National Weather Service.



The high-pressure system that brought scorching temperatures all week will weaken on Saturday as it's replaced by a low-pressure system, forecasters

said.

“It’s still going to be hot, but temperatures are going to very slowly trend down,” NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen explained.

By Sunday, Parveen said the temps will have dropped a tad more but will still be about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

This will bring cooling through at least the middle of next week, although temperatures are still expected to be above average in most of the region.



Still, an excessive heat warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. today in the western valleys.

Residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors, according to the NWS. The agency also stresses that children, seniors, and pets must never be left in a vehicle parked in hot weather, even with windows open, as interior temperatures can rapidly turn lethal.

If you’re heading to the beach this weekend, Parveen said beachgoers should note a moderate to high rip current risk Friday and Saturday, with waves expected between 2 and 4 feet, with some sets near 5 feet.

High-Temp Records

Thursday brought high-temperature records for many cities throughout the county, including San Diego, Chula Vista, Escondido, Campo and at Oceanside Harbor.

We've got some high temp records again today! So many records that we couldn't fit them all on one graphic 😅



Check it out below! #cawx pic.twitter.com/SqujznmjYx — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 1, 2020

Lake Cuyamaca also tied its previous high for the date of 89, recorded

in 2012.



High temperatures Friday are expected to reach 89 degrees near the coast, 100 inland, 105 in the western valleys, 99 in the mountains and 112 in the deserts.



The mercury could reach 102 in a few western valley communities on Saturday, then drop to 98 on Saturday, forecasters said. Highs in the deserts

are expected to reach 111 on Friday before sliding to 109 on Sunday.

To help residents escape the heat, the county is offering nine air-conditioned cooling centers in Alpine, Borrego Springs, Fallbrook, Lakeside, Potrero, Ramona, Santa Ysabel, Spring Valley and Valley Center. Due to the coronavirus, mandatory mask-wearing and social-distancing protocols are enforced in the facilities.