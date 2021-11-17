job fair

San Diego's Parks and Recreation Department Hosting Job Fair to Fill Internships, Entry-Level Roles

The online job fair will be held via Zoom from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A virtual job fair will be held Wednesday to fill hundreds of paid internships and entry-level positions available now with San Diego’s Parks and Recreation Department.

The city announced it is seeking older teens and young adults ages 16 to 24 to fulfill the available roles, which range from park maintenance to administrative positions and everything in between. Although the job fair is targeted to those who live in the Southeastern communities, it is open to all who are interested.

Participants will learn more about the available internships and jobs as well as mentorships that are being offered in the department. The city said internships pay $15 hourly with up to 300 hours available.

“The City of San Diego is a great place to work, and we want to extend this exciting opportunity to our young people,” San Diego Parks and Recreation Director Andy Field said in a press release. “Attendees will be connected with a career professional and be exposed to the diverse opportunities our department has to offer.”

The virtual job fair will be held via Zoom from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. For more information on the event, click here.

