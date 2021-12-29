San Diego's Next Storm Brings Heavy Rain, Possible Flooding and Wet Snow

San Diego's best chance for snow this week will come with the next storm system to move into the region on Wednesday, according to forecasters.

"This will mostly be above 4,500 feet. That's where we could see maybe a few inches of snow but especially above 5,000 feet," NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The heaviest snow is expected above 6,000 to 6,500 feet, where a foot of snow or more could fall, though we don't have many peaks that high in San Diego County.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for elevations above 5,000 feet until 4 p.m. Wednesday, a downgrade from a previously-issued winter weather warning.

During the winter weather advisory, wet snow up to 2 to 4 inches could create slippery road conditions.

The rest of the county should brace for heavy rainfall with the possibility of localized flooding Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon. A flood watch is in effect during this time.

"The flood watch is going to be mostly tonight through Thursday morning with the heaviest rain," Parveen said.

Before the full power of the storm reaches San Diego County late Wednesday, it will bring scattered showers Wednesday afternoon.

San Diego’s winter storm delivered much-welcomed snow to ski resorts. NBC 7’s Sheena Parveen has details on the snowfall totals SoCal ski resorts got.

This storm by Friday could bring up to 1.5 inches of rain along the coast and up to 2 inches for the mountains. The deserts could see anywhere from a half-inch to an inch of rain.

The storm will linger into Friday, but a clear we'll be clear with sunshine to start the new year, Meteorologist Dagmar Midcap said.

"Wow! What a way to start the new year on Saturday," Midcap said. "Bright blue skies with temps in the low 60s for the coast and valleys."

Meteorologist Ana Cristina Sanchez shares seven tips you should consider before heading off to the snow.