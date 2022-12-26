San Diego's Most Popular Stories on Social Media in 2022

The year is coming to a close and San Diegans are already looking ahead to the new year and how to celebrate it – and how to avoid the upcoming rain, too.

While we strategize on new habits to pick up in the new year and plan the execution of our resolutions, here’s a look back on the headlines that resonated with you in 2022. From buzzworthy moments to downright appalling incidents, here’s what made waves on social media in San Diego County.

Grisly photos and diary entries provide new insight into the case. NBC 7’s Artie Ojeda has the story.

Editor’s Note: The link above is from a story published Aug. 26, 2022. In December 2022, the San Diego District Attorney’s Office announced the football players accused in the case would not face criminal charges. A civil complaint has been filed in San Diego Superior Court naming three San Diego State football players accused, including Matt Araiza, Zavier Leonard and Nowlin "Pa'a" Ewaliko.

Lawyers for a teenage girl who accused three former and current San Diego State University football players – including Matt Araiza of the Buffalo Bills – of gang raping her at an off-campus party shared images of the injuries she allegedly sustained in the assault.

Bruises could be seen on the then-17-year-old’s neck and legs – injuries she said she endured at a party during October 2021.

The San Diego Police Department closed its criminal investigation of the alleged incident in early August without detailing what, if anything, was discovered.

SDSU President Adela de la Torre said the university was given the green light by San Diego police to launch its own investigation, which remains active.

Commentator Johnny Weir noted it was the most mistakes he’s ever seen her make in a free skate at the senior level.

Russian teenager Kamila Valieva was a favorite in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Her routines dazzled crowds and judges and she was in first place heading into the women’s individual free skate. That all went downhill, however, when she stumbled and fell.

After her score was announced, Valieva buried her face in her hands and sobbed at her heartbreaking loss – which boosted her Russian teammate Anna Shcherbakova to first place.

Heartbreak occurred at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park when a giraffe calf born at the park was euthanized just days after its birth because if his ailing health.

Born on Jan. 17 to Masai giraffe Zindzhi, the calf experienced difficulty standing and was not nursing. Sadly, a decision was made to euthanize the calf due to its deteriorating health.

A 23-year-old mother and her infant were injured when a 1-year-old accidentally fired a gun in a car parked outside a Texas Walmart.

Police in Granbury believe the toddler picked up a handgun that was concealed between the seat and center console, discharging the firearm. The bullet went through tissue in the baby’s leg, through the mother’s arm and into her side near her chest.

Do you remember receiving a letter from the IRS regarding stimulus checks? It may seem like a distant memory now, but the occurrence earlier this year had some taxpayers concerned and others confused.

Eligible recipients who received stimulus checks of up to $1,400 per taxpayer and their dependents also got a letter from the IRS regarding information on the funds.