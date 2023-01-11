School Lockdown

San Diego's Morse High School Accidentally Placed on Lockdown

The campus is located on the 6900 block of Skyline Drive in the Skyline Hills neighborhood

By Eric S. Page

Morse High School
Google Street

San Diego police officers were sent to the campus of Morse High School on Wednesday after reports of a person with a weapon, only to find out that the event was a drill.

The campus, which is located on the 6900 block of Skyline Drive in the Skyline Hills neighborhood, was placed in lockdown by school officials early on Wednesday afternoon.

Later in the afternoon, officials determined that campus police had accidentally initiated the drill accidentally and that there was no threat to the school.

