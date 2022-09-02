San Diego's Hot Weather Sends Residents and Visitors Alike Looking for Relief

It’s hot in San Diego County right now. From the mountains, to the coast high temperatures are expected to last through Labor Day weekend.

“Today completely took me by surprise,” said Christina Williams, who is visiting San Diego.

“I should have put on shorts, and a tank top,” added Williams with a laugh, who was watching her two toddlers play in the splash pads in front of the San Diego County Administration Center. “I should have had my babies in their swimsuits.”

Oscar Shum, who is also a visitor and cooling off in the splash pads with family, was taken by surprise too.

“[It’s] very uncomfortable, I’m sweating beads and my shirt’s all stuck to me, it’s not a good feeling, “ said Shum.

They're not the only ones. Residents of San Diego County were also looking for reprieve this week while temperatures climbed into three-digits in some areas.

For those who work outside in the heat all day it could be exhausting, and dangerous without taking proper breaks in the shade and staying hydrated. For others, getting ready for their workday looks a lot different than packing SPF and ice-cold water. Even in 90 degree heat, coaches and staff at San Diego Ice Arena put on their winter’s best to get ready for work.

⚠️Heat is know as "the silent killer". Here is an excellent resource on heat safety https://t.co/XLFxOrfEc4 to stay safe during this #heatwave. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/zTq7E24rrk — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 31, 2022

“It’s quite a shock, especially coming in and out. You get all bundled up and cold in here and you go outside and you’ve got to quickly disrobe,” said Jami McLeod, who is a skating coach at the arena.

McLeod explained that San Diego Ice Arena is packed during the winter, and while it is not as busy during summer months, there is nothing better than walking out of the heat and into the instant rush of cold air.

“It’s 106 in Poway, and it felt like death,” said Craig Sterling, the hockey director for San Diego Ice Arena. When he walked in from the hot air outside, he said it was instant relief.

For perspective, NBC 7’s Dana Williams brought a touchless thermometer to the ice arena. The floor inside of the area was 54 degrees. However, just a few paces away outside of the building on the parking lot pavement, it was 145 degrees.

While the heat feels extreme, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said she does not anticipate any records to be broken. She also shared a few tips about how to keep yourself, and your home, cool.

If you're looking for other ways to stay cool in San Diego County, NBC 7 compiled a list of splash pads and water parks along with locations and prices.