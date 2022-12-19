homelessness

San Diego's Homelessness Crisis Examined in NBC 7 Special Streaming Tuesday

Watch NBC 7's "Breaking Point: The Homeless Crisis in San Diego," on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, streaming on Roku channel 134 and Samsung TV+ channel 1035

By NBC 7 Staff

The homeless crisis in San Diego has reached a breaking point. It’s a staggering statistic — for every 10 people that are housed in San Diego — 13 become homeless.

Thousands are living on the streets and the city is scrambling to identify solutions.

The latest numbers give us a sobering look at the scope of the problem.

NBC 7’s Artie Ojeda has been covering the crisis extensively and has a unique understanding of this issue. So he, alongside NBC 7 anchor Monica Dean, will examine the crisis through Ojeda’s recent reporting.

You will hear from families who are unhoused, lawmakers trying to come up with solutions, as well as San Diegans who have inspired us with their incredible success stories.

NBC 7's Artie Ojeda spoke to formerly homeless veterans about asking for help and taking advantage of available services/

