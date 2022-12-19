San Diego's Homelessness Crisis Examined in NBC 7 Special Streaming Tuesday

The homeless crisis in San Diego has reached a breaking point. It’s a staggering statistic — for every 10 people that are housed in San Diego — 13 become homeless.

Thousands are living on the streets and the city is scrambling to identify solutions.

The latest numbers give us a sobering look at the scope of the problem.

NBC 7’s Artie Ojeda has been covering the crisis extensively and has a unique understanding of this issue. So he, alongside NBC 7 anchor Monica Dean, will examine the crisis through Ojeda’s recent reporting.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

You will hear from families who are unhoused, lawmakers trying to come up with solutions, as well as San Diegans who have inspired us with their incredible success stories.

NBC 7's Artie Ojeda spoke to formerly homeless veterans about asking for help and taking advantage of available services/

Turn on your Roku device

Use one of the following access points: Select the Live TV tile on your Roku TV home screen and then click the left arrow button, OR Open The Roku Channel app, click the left arrow button to access the left-hand navigation menu, scroll down and select Live TV

Go to channel 134 -- NBC San Diego News

On The Roku Channel, you'll also find channels from the NBC stations in New York; Los Angeles; Chicago; Philadelphia; Dallas Fort Worth; San Francisco Bay Area; Washington, D.C.; Boston; South Florida; Hartford and LX News in the channel guide.

Other Streaming Specials: