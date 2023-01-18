San Diego's Homeless Program That Works

There have been many approaches taken to try to solve San Diego’s homelessness problem, but more people in the county become homeless than are housed by community efforts.

The city of San Diego’s emergency rent vouchers, however, are one program that's showing promise.

“I started to live in my car,” said Kirido-Tano Goodrich, a formerly homeless San Diegan. "I lived on Morena Boulevard, where it's safe. There are a lot of port police and there are restrooms there,"

Goodrich said he lost his job at the beginning of the pandemic and became homeless after leaving an abusive relationship. He went from shelters to living in his car to camping on the sidewalks of East Village.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“I already suffer from severe mental health and depression, and I started using alcohol to cope,” Goodrich said.

During a stay at the San Diego Convention Center shelter, Goodrich met a PATH homeless outreach specialist who was able to get Goodrich a housing voucher so he could rent an apartment. And then he get healthy and got back to work.

“The city of San Diego was awarded 480 emergency housing vouchers,” said Rebecca Samaha, who is the housing-program coordinator at PATH San Diego. "Within PATH, we were able to help 71 people using those vouchers."

The money for the emergency vouchers comes from the American Rescue Plan. The vouchers went to cities across the U.S., but San Diego was especially successful in making sure they were used.

“San Diego used 100 % of the vouchers we received, which is much better than other big cities in California,” San Diego City Council president Sean Elo-Rivera told NBC 7.

While the rent vouchers are making a small difference, they can't keep all San Diegans from falling into homelessness. According to the regional homeless task force, 759 people came off the streets last month, but 994 people became homeless for the first time in December.

“For every 10 people who service providers help house, there are an additional 13 entering the homeless system," Samaha said. "This is largely due to rent increases, no-fault evictions.”

Federal funding for the emergency housing vouchers has not been extended, but housing advocates are hoping the vouchers plan serves as a model for future programs. Elo-Rivera said the San Diego City Council is also looking into new tenant protections as efforts are made to try to keep more people from falling into homelessness.

San Diego's high housing costs have stressed the finances of many families. Kirido-Tano said he is proof there are programs that work, but individuals still have to put in the work, too.

“Everyone’s case is special and is important, but the truth is: If you don’t show up, If you don’t make the calls, if you’re not responsible or diligent yourself, it’s not gonna happen,” Goodrich said.