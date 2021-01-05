San Diego's High Surf Advisory Extended Through Saturday

Those winter swells at San Diego’s beaches aren’t going anywhere anytime soon: a high surf advisory has been extended through Saturday, with the biggest surf coming Tuesday and Wednesday – and again later this week.

The National Weather Service said a high surf advisory issued over the weekend and due to expire Monday will now remain in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday.

“All those North Pacific storms are churning up the swell in the Pacific and some of that swell will make it to the Orange/San Diego County beaches,” the NWS tweeted.

The High Surf Advisory is now in effect through Saturday. All those North Pacific storms are churning up the swell in the Pacific, and some of that swell will make it to the Orange/San Diego County beaches. Highest surf will be Tue/Wed and again Fri/Sat. #CAsurf #CAwx pic.twitter.com/jefk8MhHGq — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 4, 2021

Waves and surf in San Diego County are expected to be between 4 and 7 feet, with local sets up to 10 feet from La Jolla southward, according to the NWS. The highest surf is expected Tuesday and Wednesday, and then again Friday and Saturday.

“Rip currents will be very dangerous the rest of the week,” said NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen.

The NWS said high tides will also gradually increase late this week, with a high tide of 5.9 feet Saturday morning.

Last weekend, the high surf prompted lifeguards to close Ocean Beach Pier – a common precaution during these types of advisories in San Diego County.

NBC 7 meteorologist Crystal Egger explained the science behind winter swells here.

