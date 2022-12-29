San Diego's Fentanyl Crisis Examined in NBC 7 Documentary Airing Sunday Night

With a growing fentanyl crisis in San Diego County, NBC 7 wanted to dig deeper to understand how and why this emergency has unfolded.

A one-hour special airing this weekend will look at the impact the crisis is having on our communities and what work needs to be done to fight what’s being called an epidemic.

Watch "Poison Pill: San Diego's Battle With the Fentanyl Crisis" on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at 10 p.m. PST on NBC 7.

NBC 7 spoke with parents who’ve lost their kids, overdose survivors, academic and medical professionals, representatives of government agencies and activists. Their stories from the front lines of this battle are raw, honest and sometimes frightening.

Through telling these stories, we hope San Diegans can better understand the magnitude of the fentanyl crisis and what we need to do together to protect our families from that next poison pill.