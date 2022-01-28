San Diego's East County Dances with High Winds Friday

A high wind warning kept much of San Diego’s East County on its toes or parked in a lot.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Dagmar Midcap said high winds will continue to rise and peak through Friday and into Saturday morning.



“The good news is that the temperature will stay relatively mild in the upper 60's and low 70's,” she said.

Midcap warned the entire county still remained in moderate drought status. NBC 7 Morning Meteorologist Sheen Parveen warned any wind could still fan dangerous flames.

Truckers were seen parking in lots along Interstate 8 on Friday, unwilling to drive the difficult stretch through the windy corridor in East County.

Some truckers pushed through today’s high winds. Otherwise were like, “I’m good. I’m gonna park right here and take a nap.” @nbcsandiego at 4 and 6. pic.twitter.com/WCdT0lJT29 — Joe Little🎥🏀 (@LittleJoeTV) January 28, 2022

“Very hard, especially if you’re empty,” said Victor who parked his rig at a turnout between Alpine and Descanso. “The wind can blow you over at any moment.”

Just North of Victor’s truck, Ramona residents were constantly reminded of the high wind advisory.

“I’m a country girl. So, I kind of like the wind, and a little bit of weather is nice,” smiled Lauren Graves. “You know, of course, we’re concerned.”

The fire danger wasn’t expected to be high, but any firefighter will tell you the danger is always present in San Diego County.

“With this cloud cover and a little bit more humidity, we have a little bit more of a stress release. So, we don’t have to worry too much,” said Graves.