East County

San Diego's East County Dances with High Winds Friday

High Wind Warning to last through Saturday

By Joe Little

NBC Universal, Inc.

A high wind warning kept much of San Diego’s East County on its toes or parked in a lot.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Dagmar Midcap said high winds will continue to rise and peak through Friday and into Saturday morning.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“The good news is that the temperature will stay relatively mild in the upper 60's and low 70's,” she said.

Midcap warned the entire county still remained in moderate drought status. NBC 7 Morning Meteorologist Sheen Parveen warned any wind could still fan dangerous flames.

Truckers were seen parking in lots along Interstate 8 on Friday, unwilling to drive the difficult stretch through the windy corridor in East County.

“Very hard, especially if you’re empty,” said Victor who parked his rig at a turnout between Alpine and Descanso. “The wind can blow you over at any moment.”

Just North of Victor’s truck, Ramona residents were constantly reminded of the high wind advisory.

Local

Covid-19 Oct 26, 2021

Latest Coronavirus Updates: Nearly 80% of Eligible San Diegans Are Fully Vaccinated

team usa Jan 26

Get to Know Oceanside Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor And Sign Up for Winter Olympics Newsletter

“I’m a country girl. So, I kind of like the wind, and a little bit of weather is nice,” smiled Lauren Graves. “You know, of course, we’re concerned.”

The fire danger wasn’t expected to be high, but any firefighter will tell you the danger is always present in San Diego County.

“With this cloud cover and a little bit more humidity, we have a little bit more of a stress release. So, we don’t have to worry too much,” said Graves.

This article tagged under:

East CountyHigh Wind Warning
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us