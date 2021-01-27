San Diego's Cutwater Spirits Distillery to Roll Out Ad During Super Bowl LV

The commercials are a major part of the Super Bowl viewing experience and this year, a San Diego-based distillery is snagging a coveted 30 seconds in that spotlight.

Cutwater Spirits, the distillery that specializes in those well-known canned cocktails, will be featured in an ad sometime during Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 30-second ad is airing on ESPN and on the brand's social media platforms starting Wednesday, too.

On Super Bowl Sunday, the Cutwater ad will air in regional markets on the West Coast including San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Seattle. On Feb. 8, the ad will roll out on YouTube, too.

The ad shows people "cutting out" of everyday life and the daily grind to enjoy things like hiking, swimming at a lake, and camping -- with a Cutwater cocktail in hand.

At the end, the brand's logo is shown, which also features the words, "San Diego, California."

It’s a big stage – and a first – for the company that runs its operations out of its 50,000-square-foot facility on Distribution Avenue in San Diego, which also houses Cutwater’s tasting room and restaurant.

The distillery said the ad will be part of the brand’s new “Cut Out” campaign, which urges fans to take a moment away from the everyday routine and have a canned Cutwater cocktail.

The brand’s campaign will be paired with a digital “Cut Out” initiative featuring actress Emily Hampshire, who plays Stevie Budd on the series “Schitt’s Creek.” According to Cutwater, Hampshire is a “longtime cut out enthusiast.” The “Cut Out” campaign will also be featured on Cutwater’s social media platforms.

In the digital extras, Hampshire will share her at-home interpretations of the “Cut Out” theme.

Ted Belton

“Listen, most of the time, I don’t even know what day it is,” Hampshire said in a press release for Cutwater Spirits. “But I’m okay with that because cutting out doesn't judge you for mixing weekends with weekdays. Cutting out is living in the moment, like watching other people hike while cracking open a canned White Russian that tastes like dessert. You’re welcome.”

Cutwater Spirits was co-founded by Yuseff Cherney and Earl Kight and is known for its 20 canned cocktail offerings spanning tequila, vodka, rum, gin, whiskey and liqueur.

Cherney – who began distilling as a side project under Ballas Point Brewing – joined the conversation on our Scene in San Diego podcast last August to talk about how his company was adapting to the many changes and challenges brought forth by the coronavirus pandemic. You can listen to that episode here.

Beer giant Anheuser-Busch acquired Cutwater Spirits in 2019. For the first time since 1983, Anheuser-Busch won’t be running a Budweiser ad at this year’s Super Bowl – for good reason. But the Cutwater ad will fill at least 30 seconds of that prime ad space on national TV.

Your routine? It can wait. It's time to cut out with Cutwater.⁠

⁠

Real cocktails made with our award-winning spirits. Ready when you are.⁠#CutOutWithCutwater pic.twitter.com/1meZrmOef1 — Cutwater Spirits (@CutwaterSpirits) January 27, 2021

By the way, this isn’t the first time a San Diego-based beverage brand has been featured in a Super Bowl commercial.

During the NFL’s big game in 2020, Miramar-based Saint Archer Brewing Company (under Molson Coors), debuted a TV ad for its Saint Archer Gold beer that featured pro skateboarder Paul Rodriguez.

In that ad, Rodriguez, also the co-founder of Saint Archer, cruised on his skateboard through famous, scenic San Diego spots from downtown to Ocean Beach, taking in the views from Sunset Cliffs.

Get the latest San Diego lifestyle stories from NBC 7's The Scene by signing up for our newsletter here; just enter your email and click the box next to The Scene.