San Diego's Crssd Music Festival Brings Excitement and Concern to the Area

The Electronic Music Festival brings bands from around the country to perform, leading some public health officials to worry about the spread of Covid while party goers seemed less concerned.

“I think that since this event is outside to be able to move around and stay away from people you don’t know as well,” Crssd Music Festival attendee Cassie Gonzalez said.

The festival typically sees tens of thousands of people at their biannual events.

Two San Diegan’s that later tested positive for Covid-19 attended the March 2020 event.

The 2021 event took safety precautions seriously, handing out masks to any attendees that wanted or needed a mask.

“I’m hoping to see a lot of people just like let loose and have fun I feel like it has been a really tough year for everybody and I think we are all just ready to like get back out there,” Crssd Music Festival attendee Shabnam Shasai said.