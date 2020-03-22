San Diego’s Cannabis Dispensaries Continue Open for Business

Governor Newsom’s stay-at-home order has forced many businesses to shut down, but San Diego's cannabis dispensaries are all open for business as they have been deemed essential.

The city's cannabis dispensaries are taking extra steps to keep their stores clean.

“We are all wearing gloves around here. We're handling the cash. You have TVs everywhere telling you to stay 6 feet away from everybody,” said Christian Greenwood, a dispensary worker. “We are also doing routine with sanitary cleanings around the store.”

On Thursday, the governor laid out specific rules on who is part of the essential workforce. Under the healthcare sector, cannabis retailers are on the list.

“Right now, in a situation like this, a lot of people are using CBD for a release of anxiety, inflammation,” Greenwood said. “For the past few days, we've been getting a lot of business.”

Over the last two years, the state of California has collected a billion dollars in cannabis tax revenue. Last fiscal year, San Diego collected more than $8 million in cannabis taxes, according to the Union-Tribune.