San Diego's Big Bay Boom fireworks display may fizzle out this year

There are big questions this year about the annual 4th of July spectacle that draws hundreds of thousands to San Diego every year.

Normally when you bring up the Big Bay Boom at the Bali Hai restaurant, they’re filled with excitement.

“At 9 o'clock, when the fireworks are going off, that’s a great time when everything stops," Tommy Bauman, general manager at Bali Hai said. "The servers — the servers stop serving, the bartenders stop serving drinks, the patrons stop eating and drinking. They’re looking outside, the windows are lined with people."

It brings people, including Leigh Ann Elledge — joy.

“When the fireworks stands would go up, I’d be like, 'Oh, it’s close to my birthday,' ” Elledge said.

However, the future of the Big Bay Boom is uncertain.

Paul Bruggema with Pyro Spectaculars said the show consists of more than 6,000 fireworks, but with that many fireworks come environmental concerns.

The California Coastal Commission is now requiring the Port of San Diego to conduct a study that looks into replacing fireworks with aerial light show or drones starting in July 2027. It’s also asking the port to submit a report showing the environmental impact of the fireworks on the bay.

Some people understand the commission’s concern and agree it’s time to say goodbye.

“I’m all for that — anything to keep the pollution down,” Faith Orr said. "I think that’s great."

Also, though, the Big Bay Boom's partner, the Armed Services YMCA, was forced to pull out because it was unable to secure the insurance needed to cover liability, given the new coastal commission requirements. That leaves the port solely responsible for the event.

“We look forward to exploring sustainable solutions to keep this cherished tradition alive for years to come,” Port chair Danielle Moore said in a statement to NBC 7.

Bauman of Bali Hai said the Big Bay Boom has made a difference for him not only in dollars, but in awareness. He said you can’t put a dollar amount on the exposure the big event brings.

“More people, more money, and we love our locals here on Shelter Island," Bauman said. "They love to do staycations here, but that tourism business is also a pretty important factor for us,"

Bauman is really hoping something gets worked out.

The Port of San Diego convinced the commission to grant the port a two-year permit to allow them to continue launching fireworks from the barges.