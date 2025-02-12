San Diego's beer industry likely to feel 25% tariff on aluminum imports

On Feb 10, 2025, President Donald Trump signed an order to impose 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

The two items are important components in various industries, including construction and transportation.

“In steel again, buildings are gonna go up, automobiles, machinery, things like that," said University of San Diego economics professor Alan Gin. "And then, in terms of aluminum usage, things like windows and doors for homes, things like beverages that are sold in aluminum cans, are gonna go up and then some appliances as well."

Breweries are a staple in the San Diego community, and many beverage companies use aluminum both to ferment and to package beer.

“The tariffs will absolutely impact not only the beer world but the beverage world," said San Diego Beer News founder Brandon Hernandez. "Craft beers, especially, have had a tough time as of late, with rising costs, a tough economy, market share and things like that, so this is kind of coming at the worst time."

The process of switching over to aluminum cans happened over time, for various reasons, and it remains to be seen whether companies will switch back to glass containers due to rising costs.

“Over the last 10 years, the brewing industry and a lot of beverages in general have switched over from glass containers to cans because they’re better from an eco-friendly standpoint, they’re better for weight when you’re shipping them," Hernandez said. "They’re stackable and storable, they keep light out, so they’re ideal for packaging."

U.S. steel imports have declined over the past decade, falling 35% between 2014-24.

U.S. aluminum imports, however, have risen 14% over the same timeframe.

Despite the concern about rising costs some economists, there could be some positive impacts.

“We do produce steel and aluminum in the U.S., and so if foreign imports then cost more, then that might direct more business to U.S. producers," Gin said. "The problem is that a lot of plants — like a lot of steel plants, for example —have been shut down."

The tariffs take effect on March 4.