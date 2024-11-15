San Diego's average gas price drops to lowest point since 2022

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County fell Friday to its lowest amount since Dec. 31, 2022, dropping six-tenths of a cent to $4.526, the fifth decrease in six days.

The average price has dropped 3.6 cents over the past six days, including eight-tenths of a cent Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The average price decreased a half-cent Sunday, rose two-tenths of cent Monday and resumed dropping Tuesday.

"Oil Price Information Service reports that the switch to `winter blend' gasoline and lower-than-expected demand are continuing to push down pump prices locally," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

The average price is 3.5 cents less than one week ago, 15.9 cents lower than one month ago and 66.5 cents below what it was one year ago, It has dropped $1.909 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

"Hawaii and California are the only two states with average gas prices above $4 a gallon," Shupe said.

The national average price was unchanged for the second consecutive day, remaining at $3.084. It is 1.5 cents less than one week ago, 11.9 cents lower than one month ago and 26.1 cents below what it was one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.932 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.