San Diego's 2020 Crime Data Shows Increase in Violent Crime But Overall Decrease

San Diego saw an increase in violent crime, particularly homicides and aggravated assaults, last year while all other crimes decreased, accounting for an 8.4% reduction in overall crime, according to data released by the San Diego Police Department on Monday.

SDPD Chief David Nisleit said there was a decrease from 2019 to 2020 in five of the seven categories used to track crime trends in major cities across the United States.

The seven categories include four violent crime categories -- homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault, and three property crimes -- burglary, theft and vehicle theft.

Of those, homicides increased 10% from 2019 to 2020 and aggravated assault rose 9.1% in the same time period. Rape was down 13.5% and robbery was down 10.3%. Property crimes were down a combined 10.4%.

Overall crime in San Diego was down 8.4%, which Nisleit said was comparable to rates seen in the 1970s.

"The overall reduction in crime represents the continued work of our police officers every day and on every shift to prevent and reduce crime in our city," Nisleit said. "In 2021, SDPD will continue to build trust with our communities to stop crime before it starts and keep San Diego one of the safest big cities in the country."

According to city officials, 2020 crime trends, which are reported to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation as part of a crime reporting program across U.S. cities, with preliminary reports showing increases in homicides and aggravated assaults across the board.

The Police Department is scheduled to present the annual crime data to the City Council on Tuesday morning.