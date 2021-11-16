San Diego Zoo

San Diego Zoo's River Hippo, Otis, Dies

Otis had been under medical care for degenerative joint and spinal disease, the zoo said

By City News Service

An undated image of Otis the hippo at the San Diego Zoo.
San Diego Zoo

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance announced Monday that Otis, a 45-year old hippo, was euthanized following a sharp decline in his health over the weekend.

"It's with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Otis the 45- year-old male river hippo," the Wildlife Alliance, the San Diego Zoo's parent organization, posted on Twitter.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"Otis will be greatly missed by wildlife care staff, veterinarians, volunteers, and guests. Please take a moment to offer your condolences to all those who are feeling this loss."

According to the zoo, Otis had been under medical care for degenerative joint and spinal disease.

Wild Animals

Santa Barbara Zoo Nov 5

Rare Amur Leopard Cub Makes Her Public Debut at the Santa Barbara Zoo

Palm Desert Nov 10

Rhino Savanna to Make Its Debut at The Living Desert

His condition dramatically declined this weekend and, following an examination, wildlife care staff made the decision to euthanize him.

The hippo exhibit at the zoo has two other animals, female river hippo Funani and her female calf, born Feb. 8, 2020.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

San Diego ZooSan DiegozooOTIShippo
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us