San Diego Zoo

San Diego Zoo Worker Bitten By Venomous Viper Recovering at Home

The worker was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment

By Eric S. Page and Dana Griffin

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A San Diego Zoo wildlife care specialist who was bitten Monday by a venomous snake is now at home and on the way to recovery, the zoo announced.

The worker was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment after the bite from the African bush viper, the official said.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of support for our Wildlife Care Specialist who was bitten earlier this week by an African bush viper. We are pleased to share that the team member is at home and doing well and on the way to a full recovery," the zoo tweeted Friday.

The bite happened in an area away from the public, and a zoo official stressed that "incidents like this are very rare, and the snake was contained at all times with no risk of an escape."

The male African Bush viper can grow up to nearly 2.5 feet in length and the species easily recognized by its dorsal scales that give it a distinctive, dragon-like appearance.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Vaccine Eligibility Expands to Everyone 16+

Caltrans 15 mins ago

Full Closure of Northbound SR-163 on Saturday

Since there is no antivenin for the African bush viper, its bite, which can cause bleeding of the internal organs, can be fatal, according to several websites, though the danger is reportedly dependent upon the age of the snake and a variety of other factors.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Zoo
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us