San Diego Zoo Safari Park Wins Big Award at 134th Rose Parade

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (SDZWA) took home an award — some would call it a birthday present — for their float featured Monday in the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena.

The float, which celebrated the San Diego Zoo Safari Park's 50th anniversary, and "50 years of conservation" by bringing rhinos and giraffes to life, was honored with the Animation Award. The rhinos on board were capable of turning their heads toward the parade crowds while the giraffes bent their heads down for a drink of fresh water from a waterfall.

The rhinos were actually animations of two Safari Park residents — southern white rhino Livia and her 4-month-old son Neville. The mother-son duo is an integral part of the Safari Park's mission to save the northern white rhino species, according to SDZWA. Only two northern white rhinos exist on earth.

The giraffes on the float are tributes to 11-month-old Msituni and her parents. Msituni was born unable to walk and wouldn't have survived her natural habitat, the SDZWA said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"Probably the most special part is being able to, you know, see her needing that assistance and our team being able to step in for that 24-hour care, working with other groups and then have her go from needing so much assistance to being able to run out free with that heard out in a giant habitat with mixed species. That that might not have been possible without what we did," SDZWA wildlife care specialist and float participant Ollie Zirbel said.

The animals on the float circled a Safari-Park-branded flatbed truck that distinguished guests rode in during the parade.

Prior to the big parade, SDZWA wildlife ambassador Marco Wendt showed off the award-winning float and detailed some of the work that went into making it shine.

"Well, everyone's working together to decorate this beautiful float. I was pointing out all the small little items, for instance, our gas tank for a Wildlife Safari truck. It is silver leaf and it is just breathtaking. All the little intricacies. Even the rim, you're going to see poppy seed being used to decorate that," Wendt said.

There were 21 more award-winning floats at the parade. You can see a list of winners here.