San Diego Zoo Safari Park welcomes first aardvark calf

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance welcomed its first-ever aardvark calf in July at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

The calf was born to parents Padmae and Azaan. Padmae is often seen nursing and grooming the calf. They are both currently bonding in privacy and are not viewable to the public.

In the future, the San Diego Zoo says they may be seen by guests during select behind-the-scenes tours as ambassadors of their species.

Native to sub-Saharan Africa, the aardvark is an extremely unique species of mammal, according to the San Diego Zoo. Aardvarks are classified as a species of least concern on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species but are at risk due to their loss of habitat and hunting, the zoo said.

