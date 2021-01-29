stay at home order

San Diego Zoo, Safari Park to Reopen Following Stay-at-Home Order Lift

All visitors ages 3 and older will need a ticket or membership and reservation to visit the park

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

San Diego Zoo Generic
NBC 7

The San Diego Zoo and Safari park will reopen to the public on Saturday following California lifting the stay-at-home orders on Monday.

During the initial reopening phase, there will be limited shows, shopping, dining and transportations available at both parks, the zoo said.

All visitors ages 3 and older will need a ticket or membership and reservation to visit the park.

The San Diego zoo said visitors should have their reservation and form of admission ready prior to entering. No same-day re-entry permitted.

Health screenings are required for all guests prior to zoo entry. Visitors are required to wear facial coverings and practice social distancing at both zoo locations.

"Both the Zoo and the Safari Park have implemented measures designed to ensure a safe and healthy guest experience. These measures meet and exceed current guidance from health authorities, including the CDC, along with requirements of the state of California and San Diego County," the zoo said.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 3rd Vaccine Super Site to Open in San Marcos, 150+ Cases of New Strain

coronavirus vaccine Dec 16, 2020

Photos: Coronavirus Vaccine in San Diego

San Diego remains under the purple tier, therefore the San Diego Zoo and Safari Park can reopen as outdoor destinations.

To make a reservation for the zoo, click here. To make a reservation for the safari park, click here.

For more details on the zoo's reopening, click here.

This article tagged under:

stay at home orderSan Diego ZooSan Diego Zoo Safari Park
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us