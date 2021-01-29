San Diego Zoo, Safari Park to Reopen Following Stay-at-Home Order Lift

The San Diego Zoo and Safari park will reopen to the public on Saturday following California lifting the stay-at-home orders on Monday.

During the initial reopening phase, there will be limited shows, shopping, dining and transportations available at both parks, the zoo said.

All visitors ages 3 and older will need a ticket or membership and reservation to visit the park.

The San Diego zoo said visitors should have their reservation and form of admission ready prior to entering. No same-day re-entry permitted.

Mark your calendars! The @sandiegozoo & @sdzsafaripark will reopen this Saturday, Jan 30. Guests will need to make reservations online. The health and safety of our guests, staff members, volunteers, and wildlife remain our highest priorities. https://t.co/9qZSKmRRcK pic.twitter.com/5E2VL08Gwv — San Diego Zoo (@sandiegozoo) January 25, 2021

Health screenings are required for all guests prior to zoo entry. Visitors are required to wear facial coverings and practice social distancing at both zoo locations.

"Both the Zoo and the Safari Park have implemented measures designed to ensure a safe and healthy guest experience. These measures meet and exceed current guidance from health authorities, including the CDC, along with requirements of the state of California and San Diego County," the zoo said.

San Diego remains under the purple tier, therefore the San Diego Zoo and Safari Park can reopen as outdoor destinations.

To make a reservation for the zoo, click here. To make a reservation for the safari park, click here.

For more details on the zoo's reopening, click here.