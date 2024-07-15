San Diego Zoo Safari Park

San Diego Zoo Safari Park's beloved silverback gorilla dies at 52

By City News Service

San Diego Zoo Safari Park

 A western lowland gorilla at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park has died due to a string of age-related conditions, zoo officials announced, and is being remembered as representing "the best of us" Monday.

Winston, 52, died Saturday and had been receiving medical treatments for heart disease, degenerative joint disease and kidney disease. Wildlife care teams monitoring Winston's heart noticed signs of decline in recent years, according to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

"This gentle giant will be remembered for his quiet strength, easygoing nature, and heart of gold. Winston served as the protector of his family and was recognized as one of the oldest silverbacks in the world," park officials said.

Winston's wildlife care specialists described him as representing "the best of us," and said his contributions to gorilla conservation will continue to improve the lives of great apes around the world for generations to come.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Winston was born in the wild and later came under the care of a private owner in England. The zoo and safari park took possession of Winston in 1984. He fathered nine offspring and was the grandfather to eight and a great-grandfather to one.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Zoo Safari Park
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us