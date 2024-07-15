San Diego Zoo Safari Park's beloved silverback gorilla dies at 52

A western lowland gorilla at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park has died due to a string of age-related conditions, zoo officials announced, and is being remembered as representing "the best of us" Monday.

Winston, 52, died Saturday and had been receiving medical treatments for heart disease, degenerative joint disease and kidney disease. Wildlife care teams monitoring Winston's heart noticed signs of decline in recent years, according to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

"This gentle giant will be remembered for his quiet strength, easygoing nature, and heart of gold. Winston served as the protector of his family and was recognized as one of the oldest silverbacks in the world," park officials said.

Winston's wildlife care specialists described him as representing "the best of us," and said his contributions to gorilla conservation will continue to improve the lives of great apes around the world for generations to come.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Winston was born in the wild and later came under the care of a private owner in England. The zoo and safari park took possession of Winston in 1984. He fathered nine offspring and was the grandfather to eight and a great-grandfather to one.