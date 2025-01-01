San Diego Zoo's Panda-fied float takes top honors at Rose Parade

The San Diego Zoo has taken top honors in the Tournament of Roses Parade for the second consecutive year, winning the 2025 Sweepstakes Trophy for its entry "Friendship Across the Earth."

The float, designed by Azusa-based Artistic Entertainment Services, features the zoo's two giant pandas frolicking around their new home.

NBC The San Diego Zoo's float at the 2025 Rose Parade on Jan. 1.

The pair -- 5-year-old male Yun Chuan and 4-year-old female Xin Bao --- arrived in June from China and are now featured in the zoo's the reimagined Panda Ridge habitat.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The zoo has also launched a new panda cam where fans can follow their adventures.

The Sweepstakes Award, which has been presented for each parade since 1924, honors the most beautiful entry encompassing float design, floral presentation and entertainment.

Take a look at the full list of winners here.

NBC The San Diego Zoo's float at the 2025 Rose Parade on Jan. 1.

NBC The San Diego Zoo's float at the 2025 Rose Parade on Jan. 1.