Meet San Diego Zoo's newest maned wolves, Cora and Rio

Two near-threatened maned wolves have been brought to San Diego, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance announced Monday.

You can see 8-year-old Cora and 9-year-old Rio digging and sniffing around their new habitat in the San Diego Zoo's Northern Frontier next to the 4D Theater, according to the SDZWA.

Maned wolves — which are actually not true wolves — are the largest canid in South America, known for their long and thin legs, large pointed ears and dense reddish coats. The Alliance says their native habitats in Brazil have experienced intense deforestation, leading to an approximately 20% population reduction among them.

Cora and Rio were recommended to join the San Diego Zoo as part of the Species Survival Plan Program, the SDZWA said.