San Diego Zoo

Meet San Diego Zoo's newest maned wolves, Cora and Rio

You can see them digging and sniffing around their new habitat in Northern Frontier next to the 4D Theater, according to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

By Danielle Smith

A maned wolf at the San Diego Zoo.
San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

Two near-threatened maned wolves have been brought to San Diego, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance announced Monday.

You can see 8-year-old Cora and 9-year-old Rio digging and sniffing around their new habitat in the San Diego Zoo's Northern Frontier next to the 4D Theater, according to the SDZWA.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Maned wolves — which are actually not true wolves — are the largest canid in South America, known for their long and thin legs, large pointed ears and dense reddish coats. The Alliance says their native habitats in Brazil have experienced intense deforestation, leading to an approximately 20% population reduction among them.

Cora and Rio were recommended to join the San Diego Zoo as part of the Species Survival Plan Program, the SDZWA said.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Diego ZooAnimals and Wildlife
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us