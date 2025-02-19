San Diego Zoo's newest joey birth marks 100 years of koala conservation

Seven months after her birth, a koala joey has emerged from her mother's pouch and made her debut to the world.

Inala is the first joey born at the Zoo in two years. Video shared by the San Diego Zoo doesn't show the tiny Australian animal climbing trees on her own yet but she can be seen clinging onto her mother and looking around at her surroundings.

The young marsupial was named Inala by the Taronga Zoo in Australia, who has been partnering with the San Diego Zoo for 100 years to preserve the Phascolarctos cinereus species. That's when the first two koalas arrived in San Diego as a gift to children from the children of Sydney, the zoo said.

The San Diego Zoo has dedicated itself to protecting endangered species, and the koala is one.

Brushfires, like the devastating Australian wildfires that started in 2019, have ravaged the natural habitat of these creatures. Disease and fragmentation -- when habitats are separated due to natural effects or man-made changes -- have also contributed to the population decline, the wildlife alliance said.