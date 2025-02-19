San Diego Zoo

San Diego Zoo's newest joey birth marks 100 years of koala conservation

The first two koalas arrived in San Diego as a gift from the children of Sydney 100 years ago

By Christina Bravo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Seven months after her birth, a koala joey has emerged from her mother's pouch and made her debut to the world.

Inala is the first joey born at the Zoo in two years. Video shared by the San Diego Zoo doesn't show the tiny Australian animal climbing trees on her own yet but she can be seen clinging onto her mother and looking around at her surroundings.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The young marsupial was named Inala by the Taronga Zoo in Australia, who has been partnering with the San Diego Zoo for 100 years to preserve the Phascolarctos cinereus species. That's when the first two koalas arrived in San Diego as a gift to children from the children of Sydney, the zoo said.

The San Diego Zoo has dedicated itself to protecting endangered species, and the koala is one.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Brushfires, like the devastating Australian wildfires that started in 2019, have ravaged the natural habitat of these creatures. Disease and fragmentation -- when habitats are separated due to natural effects or man-made changes -- have also contributed to the population decline, the wildlife alliance said.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Zoo
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us