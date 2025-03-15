San Diego Zoo celebrates birth of baby sloth, first since 2022

The San Diego Zoo welcomed a newborn Linné’s two-toed sloth on Feb. 8, the first of its kind to be born at the zoo since June 2022. The pup was born to 12-year-old Xena, who has two other children, Tornero and Colheita.

The baby sloth will spend a lot of time with its mother over the next few months as the unnamed pup gets older, said a zoo spokesperson. "Sloth mothers are very in tune with the needs of their newborns and will allow their pups to cling to their chest after birth so they can be cleaned off and nurse," according to the zoo's press release.

Slow down to celebrate the sweetest news 🌿🦥 Mama Xena welcomed her third baby in early February, the first sloth pup born at the San Diego Zoo since 2022. This adorable little dude is growing up fast, and spends his days by Xena's side as the two bond over the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/ZethaMD3IJ — San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (@sandiegozoo) March 13, 2025

When the pup is older, visitors can see Xena and her new baby during presentations at Wildlife Explorers Basecamp.

For more information on the San Diego Zoo, you can click here.