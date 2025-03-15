San Diego Zoo celebrates birth of baby sloth, first since 2022

San Diego Zoo

The pup was born to 12-year-old Xena, who has two other children, Tornero and Colheita.

By Vanessa Gaeta-Muñoz

Mother Xena alongside her newest pup, undated.
San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

The San Diego Zoo welcomed a newborn Linné’s two-toed sloth on Feb. 8, the first of its kind to be born at the zoo since June 2022. The pup was born to 12-year-old Xena, who has two other children, Tornero and Colheita.

The baby sloth will spend a lot of time with its mother over the next few months as the unnamed pup gets older, said a zoo spokesperson. "Sloth mothers are very in tune with the needs of their newborns and will allow their pups to cling to their chest after birth so they can be cleaned off and nurse," according to the zoo's press release.

When the pup is older, visitors can see Xena and her new baby during presentations at Wildlife Explorers Basecamp.

