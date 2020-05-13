San Diego Zoo Begins Educational Video Series for Kids at Home

The San Diego Zoo kicked off a 16-week free online video series for children ages 7 to 11 Wednesday, allowing kids to participate in virtual workshops to learn about the zoo's animals.

The video-based learning modules include trivia, arts and crafts, humor, and activities that can be done anywhere. Viewers will visit animals at the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park, as well as other zoos and aquariums around the world.

The first episode in the Kids Corner series --"Animal Builders" -- is available now. Viewers will come across creatures who design and construct their homes, visit birds making impressive nests at the San Diego Zoo's Conrad Prebys Africa Rocks aviary, travel to Montana to witness a baby beaver's toothy techniques and gain a leafcutter ant's-eye-view of all that's required to construct their colony.

Weekly installments will become available over the next four months.

The series was produced as part of the zoo's "We're Here Together" campaign, which has assembled a collection of resources to help wildlife lovers stay connected to education.

"A quarter of a million kids each year visit the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park," said Victoria Garrison, director of education for both facilities. "With so much disruption to normal routines due to the pandemic, we felt this was a fun way to create continuity and connection with kids in this age group, ignite their curiosity and instill empathy for wildlife."

Kids Corner is hosted by Dr. Zoolittle, the zoo's zany wildlife researcher. Zoolittle -- or Dr. Z -- calls on wildlife experts and other knowledgeable friends around the world.

Each episode brings a new theme, including habitats, animal locomotion, animal communications, and animal families.

The weekly episodes can be viewed here.