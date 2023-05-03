San Diego Zoo Announces Death of 59-Year-Old Elephant Following Ailing Health

An elephant known for being a peaceful presence to her peers at the San Diego Zoo has died at the age of 59, according to the zoo.

Mary the Asian elephant was humanely euthanized after age-related joint ailments impacted her quality of life, the zoo announced in a social media post Monday. Under veterinary care, the wild animal received hydrotherapy and physical therapy to alleviate her pain but her mobility continued to decline.

“She was described by wildlife care specialists as having a uniquely dominant personality but also a peaceful presence that was a comfort to other elephants,” the zoo said in its social media post.

Mary exceeded the average life expectancy for her species and lived as an ambassador for Asian elephants, according to the San Diego Zoo. Her presence at the Elephant Odyssey habitat helped educate visitors about the difference between Asian and African elephants, as well as their unique life experiences and challenges.

Following her death, Mary’s enclosure roommate, Shaba, was able to see her and offer her goodbyes. The zoo said Shaba will “have her choice to socialize with neighboring elephants, Nipho and Sundzu.”

Elephants, who live in social groups, have shown in the wild they grieve their own.

According to the zoo, Mary first moved to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in 1980 and then to the San Diego Zoo in 2009. She was a confident elephant who was gentle around visitors and the wildlife care team. The zoo also described her as “very accepting of new elephants arriving at the zoo” as well as calm and patient with staff.

“The grief of Mary’s passing is only assuaged by the countless lives that she touched,” Greg Vicino, interim Vice President of Wildlife Care at the San Diego Zoo, said in a statement. “She brought people into contact with a wild they could only imagine, and through her care we learned more about the behavior, physiology, and the psychology of one of the world’s most iconic species. The legacy of her life carries us further and solidifies our belief that all wildlife should be cherished for how it connects us.”