San Diego World War II Vet Jumps Out of Plane to Celebrate 100th Birthday

Even at 100-years-old, Rice is walking and showing a lot of energy

By Ramon Galindo

WWII PARATROOPER
A World War II veteran from Coronado is flying high on his 100th birthday.

Tom Rice jumped out of a plane Sunday and landed on the beach in Coronado. A lot of Coronado residents and members of the military were there to celebrate.

Rice’s heroism goes back to 1944 when at 22-years-old, he parachuted onto the beach in Normandy, France for the D-Day invasion in 1944. Decades later, his beach landing in Coronado comes with a more celebratory mood.

The parachute landing area was on the sand and lined with American flags. It was just before noon Sunday when Rice landed on the beach, with the iconic Hotel Del Coronado in the background. After a safe landing, lifeguards gave Rice a ride in their all-terrain vehicle, so that Rice could shake hands with the crowd.

Even at 100-years-old, Rice is walking and showing a lot of energy. “Keep moving!” said Rice when asked about his secret to a long life.

“Get in the gymnasium and keep moving. Push your internal organs to the maximum. You’ll get an extra 15 years,” Rice added.

