San Diego workers feel uncertainty amid recent ICE raids

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations that have happened across San Diego within the last week have stirred concern among many street vendors and workers in the food industry.

Video taken on May 27th shows the moment U.S. ICE agents approach a woman with a hot dog cart outside Petco Park and begin questioning her.

“You have the right to remain silent,” someone is heard shouting.

Witnesses and family members said the agents detained Celsa Martinez.

NBC 7 drove around Petco Park looking to speak with vendors, but they were nowhere to be found.

We found a man selling hot dogs at another location.

He asked not to show his face, but he told us the recent ICE raids across San Diego have raised serious concerns among many street vendors.

“Other vendors have said, what if this happens to us? What are we going to do? We can’t be there anymore?,” he said.

He said many vendors like himself cannot stop working because they’re the sole providers for their families.

“I feel very unsafe, very unsafe to go to work,” the he said. “But we can’t stop working because we need to pay our bills.”

Adrian Espinoza is an immigration consultant. He said San Diego’s tourism economy relies heavily on migrant workers, and with these recent operations, it could have more ramifications on local businesses.

“We have a lot of immigrant cooks, a lot of immigrant servers, a lot of immigrant bussers, what’s going to happen you know is we might have a financial issue and then also more people are going to be more afraid to show up to work,” Espinoza said.

This vendor told us the recent encounters with ICE have many of his colleagues considering the idea of quitting their jobs altogether.

“It’s frustrating, we don’t know what to do, whether stay or leave, we don’t have much of a choice,” the man said.

Espinoza said the lines have been blurred between what group of migrants the Trump Administration said it would be targeting.

“Before, during the elections, they were pointing out that the bad guy was the undocumented immigrant that was here who had prior history. Now, we don’t know who that person is, we don’t know who that target is. We don’t know if it’s a regular cook who came in with a humanitarian parole from Venezuela, or a server who came in under a political asylum claim from Mexico,” Espinoza said.

That’s why he said it's very important people are informed about their constitutional rights.

Espinoza said if you are a U.S. Citizen and find yourself caught in the middle of an ICE raid, you have the right to protest, but he warns about obstruction of justice because he said it could get you in trouble.