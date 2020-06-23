San Diego Women's Foundation Helps Award $380,000 to Area Non-Profits

Two San Diego-based foundations teamed up to award an all-time high amount of grants to eight local non-profits whose work helps refugees and asylum seekers.

The San Diego Women’s Foundation partnered with The San Diego Foundation to grant $380,000 to local organizations to help people in our community. The non-profits that were given the grant include:

Jewish Family Service

International Rescue Committee

Survivors of Torture International

Casa Cornelia Law Center

SAY San Diego

American Bar Association

The San Diego LGBT Community Center

Karen Organization of San Diego

Each year, members of the San Diego Women's Foundation come together to learn about critical community issues and then select one specific funding priority for that year.

“These are folks who have fled persecution and violence in their home countries," said Katie Sawyer, Executive Director of San Diego Women’s Foundation. "Their needs are complex and may change over time, and the good news is there are organizations doing phenomenal work to serve these individuals and families, so we are so deeply proud to be supporting the work of these eight phenomenal organizations."

For more information on San Diego Women’s Foundation and how to get involved, click here. More information on the San Diego Foundation can be found here.