San Diego woman who accused ex-Dodger star of sex assault ordered to pay $310K

Former Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been awarded nearly $310,000 in a default judgment against the San Diego woman who accused him of sexual assault, for breaching the terms of an agreement they reached in 2023 to settle their dueling lawsuits.

Bauer's Los Angeles Superior Court complaint contended that Lindsey Hill went afoul of their settlement agreement by falsely stating 22 times, mostly on the internet, that she received money from Bauer as part of the accord. On Monday, Judge Daniel Crowley ordered Hill to pay Bauer $309,830.

In his suit brought last Oct. 10, Bauer contended that Hill was liable for $10,000 for each breach of the settlement agreement. The former Cy Young Award winner also sought attorneys' fees, costs and pre-judgment interest.

In February, Bauer's attorneys filed court papers seeking $273,000. According to revised court papers filed in April with Judge Crowley, that amount had climbed to roughly $307,480, composed of $220,000 in damages, $68,940 in attorneys' fees, about $4,260 in costs and about $14,285 in interest.

Bauer sought a default judgment because Hill did not participate in the latest case. In a sworn declaration, Bauer said he suspected Hill might violate the settlement agreement by making untrue statements that she received money as part of their accord.

"Because Hill has a long history of making false and defamatory claims against me on social media, I was concerned that Hill would falsely claim that I paid her to resolve the lawsuit," Bauer said.

The right-handed Bauer, 34, signed a three-year agreement with the Dodgers in 2021 and was released by the team in January 2023 after sexual assault allegations and a 194-game suspension by Major League Baseball. He now plays for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in Japan.