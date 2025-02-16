San Diego woman sentenced for planning to mail heroin-filled Bibles to prisons

A San Diego woman whom prosecutors say planned to mail Bibles containing heroin hidden inside the spines to two California prisons was sentenced Friday to more than seven years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said that after Lucresia Stone-Rojas, 46, was arrested in December of 2023, investigators found packages addressed to prison inmates in her possession.

The packages contained the Bibles, which included a total of about 23 grams of heroin hidden in the spines of the books, according to prosecutors.

Stone-Rojas pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

She was sentenced in both cases on Friday to 86 months in prison.