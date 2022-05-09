Ring Video Shows San Diego Woman Pleading for Help After Her Husband and Brother Were Fatally Stabbed

The day after police said a man fatally stabbed two people at a home in the Jamacha-Lomita neighborhood, video from a neighbor's Ring doorbell offered a terrifying window into the aftermath of the attacks.

The stabbing was reported at around 2:40 a.m. Sunday on the 800 block of Carlsbad Street. When San Diego Police Department officers arrived, they found three victims, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said.

A man suspected of multiple stabbings at a home in the Jamacha-Lomita neighborhood was arrested Sunday on suspicion of killing two men and wounding a woman. NBC 7's Kelvin Henry reports.

On the Ring video, the frantic woman can be seen sprinting up to the the house with the doorbell camera, pushes it several times, then loops back toward the sidewalk.

"I told you that he didn't have no guns over here," the woman says, though it's not clear to whom.

The woman returns to the doorbell, pushing it frantically several times, then can be heard saying, "Hey, you guys, please call 911, my brother and my husband got stabbed."

One of the men, a 34-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man, who was 36, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Campbell said. A 24-year-old woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

The victims have been identified but their names have not yet been been released, police said on Sunday

Campbell said it appears there was a gathering at the home when an altercation broke out and the stabbings occurred.

Michael Major, 38, was arrested for committing the stabbings, according to Campbell. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the fight and is currently being booked into county jail on two counts of murder. Major, who is also being held for a parole violation, is being held without bail.

Later that day, a neighbor described the incident to NBC 7.

"It was around like 2:45 in the morning and I was looking through the window and my pops here was also looking through the window and we seen a couple females running almost house to house banging, 'Help me, help me! My brother is dead,' " Esteban Lieras said. "My mom had called 911 inside, and that’s when everyone started coming out and that’s when one of the ladies was out here saying my brother is dead – my brother is dead, that’s all she was saying."

Major will be arraigned in the downtown San Diego courthouse on Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being encouraged to call San Diego Police at (619) 531-2293. Tips can be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.